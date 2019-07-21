Image Source : INSTAGRAM Latest Bollywood News July 21: Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday plans, Salman Khan posts message in old fashioned way

Looking for latest Bollywood news and gossips? Your search ends here. From Salman Khan sharing new video on Twitter to Sanjay Dutt's 60th birthday plans, look at all the trending news from the B-town world right here.

Here's how Sanjay Dutt will be celebrating his 60th birthday

Sanjay Dutt, who was last seen in the film Kalank, will be back on the big screen with the film Prasthanam. Before that, the popular actor will be celebrating his milestone birthday in style. Sanjay Dutt will turn 60 on July 29 while his wife Maanayata Dutt will be celebrating her birthday on July 22, which means that it will be a week-long celebration at the Dutt household in Pali Hill. Read Full Story Here

Salman Khan's way of 'old fashioned posting' will brighten up your Sunday, watch video

Salman Khan is busy gearing up for his upcoming film Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt and is the producer of the 9th season of famous dance reality show Nach Baliye. The star has also been pretty active on social media, giving his fans a sneak-peek into his personal as well as professional life. He was recently on a posting spree, where he shared a number of work out videos straight from the gym, giving inspiration to his followers. Read Full Story Here