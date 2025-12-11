Weather update: Cold wave grips UP, Punjab and Haryana; IMD issues alert for dense fog in 11 states A cold wave has also been affecting western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and northern Odisha for the past five days, and it is expected to continue. On the mornings of December 12 and 13, dense fog may be seen in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and UP.

New Delhi:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for extreme fog in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar amid drop in temperatures in these states. As per the weather department, the impact of the fog will be prevalent during morning hours, which will impact the visibility. Commuters have been advised to drive slowly and use fog lights.

"On the night of 11th December and in the morning, very dense fog is expected in northeastern Uttar Pradesh, and dense fog is likely in various areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha and Uttarakhand. People and travelers are advised to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel during peak fog hours, and use fog lights or low beams while driving," the IMD said in an advisory.

Cold wave warning in MP-Maharashtra

Meanwhile, a cold wave has been affecting western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and northern Odisha for the past five days, and it is expected to continue. However, these regions may get some relief from the cold in the next two to three days. In northern India, temperatures are likely to remain normal. On the mornings of December 12 and 13, dense fog may be seen in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, eastern Uttar Pradesh and the northeastern states.

Severe cold in Punjab-Haryana

Severe cold is being experienced in Punjab and Haryana. On Tuesday, Rupnagar was the coldest place in both neighboring states, with a minimum temperature of 3.6°C. According to the Meteorological Department’s report, the minimum temperature in Amritsar was 6.1°C, while Ludhiana recorded 9.2°C and Patiala 10.1°C.

Chandigarh also experienced the effects of the cold wave, with a temperature of 8.6°C. In Haryana, the minimum temperature in Ambala was 10.9°C, while Hisar recorded 6.7°C.