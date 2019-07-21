Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lisa Haydon gets body-shamed on social media: 'Please eat something', say netizens

Actress-model Lisa Haydon, who became a proud mother to baby boy Zack Lalvani, has always been upbeat about her style statement. Now, the actress, who was was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, shared a stunning picture on Instagram that has got everyone talking.Clad in a black dress with a plunging neckline, she looked stunning in the photo. However, the picture did not go well with some section of the netizens and they started bombarding her post with comments such as ‘skinny’, ‘malnutrition’, ‘anorexic’. The Queen actress was skinny-shamed for looking slim in the photo.

One user commented, “Kuch kha pi b liya karoo” while the other wrote, “How is this beautiful? Being skinny and looking like a case of severe malnutrition. This woman is pretty but way too skinny.”Another user wrote, “Why are you shrinking down so much?”

Among many who were trolling her, one comment reads, “What’s up with you all body-shaming? A woman’s body is forever changing for gazillion reasons most of them being hormonal changes. Thick or skinny a woman is beautiful in all her forms. I can’t believe there are women liking comments of men body-shaming Lisa. What is wrong with you all?”

Earlier, Lisa Haydon made headlines for her hair makeover as she Lisa bid adieu to her brunette hair and has joined the Khaleesi bandwagon.

Lisa Haydon, who’s married to her long-time boyfriend Dino Lalvani gave birth to an adorable baby boy in May 2017. She announced the new phase of her life by posting a happy family picture with her husband and baby on Instagram.

