Latest Bollywood News July 14: Super 30 box office collection; Ayushmann Khurrana croons Bekhayali & more

Latest Bollywood News July 14

Happy Sunday folks! So, how's your day going? Well, whether you are spending the day by hanging out with family and friends or chilling alone with a cup of coffee and newspaper, one thing you shouldn't miss is latest Bollywood news and updates. Hence, we bring to you all the latest stories of B-town at one spot so that the Bollywood lover inside you remains satiated. From Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 box office collection to Varun Dhawan pouring his heart out on Kalank failure, read all latest Bollywood news and updates here.

Ayushmann Khurrana singing Bekhayali while working out will make your Sunday brighter

Ayushmann is quite active on social media. Whether it is Twitter or Facebook, the actor never disappoints his followers. He keeps them updated and entertained with his videos, pictures and savage captions. Recently, the actor shared a video from his gym. In the clip in his Instagram story, he can be seen in the workout mode but that's not it. The icing on the cake is that he is singing one of our latest favourite tracks-Bekhayali from Kabir Singh.

''When singing your fav line becomes more important than the set,'' the actor captioned the video. Isn't that just wonderful? Well, without much ado, check out the video below. Read full story.

Varun Dhawan pours his heart out on Kalank failure

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Varun said that with Kalank they failed collectively and the film was not accepted by the audience because it was a bad movie.“It (Kalank) was not accepted by the audience because it was a bad film and somewhere we all failed collectively,'' he said. Varun also said that the failure of Kalank affected him as the film let down people. ''Making a film is a team effort. It’s wrong to blame it on the director and producer. And being a part of the team, I will take part of the blame as well. The film did let down people. We have collectively gone through why it didn’t work. Personally, it (failure) was important. I wanted the failure to affect me because if it doesn’t, then that means I don’t love my work,” he added. Read full story here.

Javed Akhtar tweets on Dhoni's retirement

Cricketer MS Dhoni's retirement is making a lot of buzz nowadays. The former Indian cricket team captain is hitting the headlines due to rumours of his retirement from International Cricket. While Dhoni's fans who love him whole-heartedly don't want him to retire, there is also a section of fans who believe that it is the time for him to bid goodbye to the cricket. Now, noted lyricist Javed Akhtar also wrote about Dhoni and his need in Indian cricket team. ''As a middle order batsman or a WK MS Dhoni is a totally dependable n trustworthy. Virat is graceful enough to accept that Dhoni’s understanding of game is an advantage for the team .One can see that a lot of cricket is still left in Him. Why even talk about his retirement,'' wrote the ace poet. Read full story.

Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 2

Super 30 minted Rs 11.83 crore on day 1. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to put the first day collection of Super 30. ''#Super30 has a decent Day 1... Biz picked up at metros/urban centres [Mumbai and South specifically] towards evening... Mass pockets are ordinary/dull... Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3... Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial... Fri ₹ 11.83 cr. India biz,'' he wrote.

Now, on day 2, the movie is expected to witness a good jump. As per early estimates, Super 30 will earn Rs 18 crore on the second day. Read full story here.