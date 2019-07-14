Ayushmann Khurrana singing Bekhayali while working out will make your Sunday brighter. Watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana croons Bekhayali from Kabir Singh

Ayushmann Khurrana has carved his niche in Hindi film industry. The actor who is known for cherry-picking unique and quirky subjects has created his own loyal fan base in Bollywood. His recent release Article 15 presented him in an unseen avatar of a cop fighting the deep-rooted caste issues. Ayushmann's film has so far minted over Rs 50 crore at the box office and with a couple of interesting projects lined up- Bala, Dream Girl, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, his fans can't wait to see him back on the silver screen.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is quite active on social media. Whether it is Twitter or Facebook, the actor never disappoints his followers. He keeps them updated and entertained with his videos, pictures and savage captions. Recently, the actor shared a video from his gym. In the clip in his Instagram story, he can be seen in the workout mode but that's not it. The icing on the cake is that he is singing one of our latest favourite tracks-Bekhayali from Kabir Singh.

''When singing your fav line becomes more important than the set,'' the actor captioned the video. Isn't that just wonderful? Well, without much ado, check out the video below.

It is interesting to note that Ayushmann's Article 15 is facing tough competition from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's blockbuster Kabir Singh. The movie which is a remake of Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey is a widely popular film.

We all know Ayushmann is not just a phenomenal actor but also a passionate singer. His songs instantly strike a chord with heart. Whether it is Paani Da or Chan Kitthan, Ayushmann knows how to mesmerise the audience with his voice.