Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan introduces us to his Super 30 students- See latest picture

Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood is back in his never seen before look. He will be seen as Anand Kumar in Super 30 and will speak in a regional dialect. He is playing the role of a mastermind mathematician who will train and teach Super 30 deserving students. These students do not belong to the elite class. they are the underprivileged student who can't afford fancy fees. Anand Kumar will be giving them coaching to crack IIT JEE, UPSC, IAS exams and attain recognition.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram account to share his Super 30 students. He writes, "किरदार शिक्षक का था, पर इस सेट पर मैं एक विद्यार्थी था।.

.

ये हैं मेरे #Super30।. इनकी तपस्या, स्वभाव और उत्साह से मैंने बहुत कुछ सीखा।"

In another poster, he wrote, "Kya banna chahte ho? Rikki ya Bholu? Super 30 ke vidhyalay mein shaamil hone ke liye taiyaar ho?"

Hrithik Roshan is coming up with inspiring captions as he will be seen as a loyal and hardworking teacher. He writes, "Misaal bano. Haqdaar bano."

The recent release of Super 30 trailer received mixed reactions from the audience. While some people celebrated to see their favourite superstar on screen, others trolled Jr. Roshan for his dialect in the movie. Watch the official trailer of the movie

Also read;

Super 30 trailer out: Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar aces philanthropic maths teacher, bats against classism