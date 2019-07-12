Bhaag Milkha Bhaag turns 6: Farhan Akhtar says, ‘It changed my life’

The biographical sports drama "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" has clocked six years of its release. Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who essayed the title role of Milkha Singh in the film said it changed his life.

The film completed six years on Thursday and Farhan tweeted: "Six years since 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' came along and changed my life. Heart is filled with gratitude for all the love you have shown and continue to show our film. Big big hug."

6 years since #bhaagmilkhabhaag came along and changed my life.. heart is filled with gratitude for all the love you have shown and continue to show our film. Big big hug. @rakeyshommehra @prasoonjoshi_ @sonamkapoor @divyadutta25 @shankarehsaanloy @samir_jaura @JeevMilkhaSingh pic.twitter.com/NQFtmUGIOc — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 12, 2019

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film was based on the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian athlete who was a national champion runner and an Olympian. It also starred Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, and Art Malik.

Farhan is currently busy prepping for his next "Toofan", also directed by Mehra. Farhan has joined hands with Mehra after six years for "Toofan" and will be seen playing a boxer. Other details of the film are still under wraps. The film will be jointly produced by Excel Movies and ROMP Pictures.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in The Sky Is Pink which will also have Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. The film is a Shonali Bose directorial and will release on October 12. The plot of the film revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. In the last days of her life, she wrote a memoir called My Little Epiphanies.

-With IANS inputs