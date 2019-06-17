Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana and team to host special screening in rural India

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Makers of article 15 to host a special screening in parts of of rural India

As the film Article 15 is set to release on June 28, the makers of the movie are planning to screen the film in the rural parts of the country. There are certain parts in India where caste-based social discrimination is still prevalent. In order to reach out to people and to inform them the crew planned on doing so.

Ayushmann Khurrana told media on Saturday, "One of the reasons why we wanted to make the film is that we want to reach out to rural India; in places where the discrimination is still happening based on caste. If we make an art house film and travel to international film festivals, we will only reach the audience who are already aware of the discrimination."

Director Anubhav Sinha said that the team is planning to host a mobile screening, a special screening of the film that everyone can get access to. The motive is to bring the change in society and to demolish caste-based social discrimination. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana is the lead actor playing the role of a police officer, who visits a village for the investigation of the rape and murder of two Dalit women.

Ayushmann was also asked about how intense character affected his mind, the actor told, "Sir (Anubhav) gave me a book to read on Dalit literature and I was shooting Dream Girl back then. Since I was in the middle of a comedy film shooting and the book was hard-hitting, I did not read it then. Rather I read the book during the shooting of our film. Honestly, I had sleepless nights after reading the book. Surely such things affect our mind."

Article 15 trailer has already been launched and it gained lots of appreciation. Fans are really looking forward to this film with huge anticipation. The film is directed and produced by Anubhav Sinha under Zee studios.

The 34-year-old actor is also working on other Dream Girl, a drama-romance film which is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Sumona Chakravarti, Arbaaz Khan, and Manjot Singh.

You can have a look at Article 15's trailer right here!