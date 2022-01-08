Goa Assembly Election 2022 Dates: Single phase polling on February 14, counting of votes on March 10

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Goa Assembly Election 2022 Dates

Goa Election Dates, Full Schedule: Assembly election in Goa will be held in one single phase on February 14 while counting of votes will take place on March 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. In the previous Assembly election, the BJP’s vote share (32%) was more than that of Congress (28%). But when it came to seats, Congress won in 17 while BJP could bag only 13. COMPLETE ELECTION COVERAGE

18.34 crore voters will exercise their right to vote in the forthcoming assembly electins in the 5 states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

Over 24 lakh people will be first time voters in the upcoming elections.

All polling stations shall be located on ground floors across states to facilitate ease of access.

More than 2.30 lakh polling stations will be establised to conduct free, fair, safe polls across 5 states.

The results of the upcoming Goa Assembly election are going to be unpredictable thanks to multiple parties — small and big — fighting for the pie. Besides, the victory margin of candidates is usually very narrow in this small coastal state, making the final results highly susceptible to last-minute changes. No one can predict in which way the wind is blowing in Goa. The state’s natural and political weathers are unpredictable. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the victory margin in 21 out of the total 40 seats was less than 5,000 votes and in seven of them, it was a close shave for the winner as the margin was less than 1,000 votes.

ALSO READ | AAP declares 1st list of candidates for Goa polls

ALSO READ | Pramod Sawant, not Shripad Naik, maybe BJP's face for 2022 polls: Nadda