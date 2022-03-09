Election Results 2022: EVMs kept under 3-layer security, says EC | Top 10 things to know

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Election Commission of India

Highlights Ahead of result day March 10, EVMs have been kept under 3-layer security, says EC

All EVMs are under 24x7 CCTV surveillance

More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for counting of votes on Thursday in the five states

Ahead of the counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2022 in five states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, the Election Commission has informed that 130 police observers, 10 special observers have been deputed. Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi has been deputed to Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) and Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar to Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) to oversee the counting process. Counting of votes of postal ballots will be started at 8 am and will continue till the completion, it said. EVMs are kept under 3-layer security, under 24×7 CCTV supervision. The serial number of each EVM has been shared with political parties, the Election Commission informed.

More than 50,000 officials have been deployed for counting of votes on Thursday in the five states. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs). Uttar Pradesh, which has a maximum of 403 assembly constituencies, will have more than 750 counting halls, followed by Punjab over 200. Over 650 counting observers have been deployed in the five states to monitor the process. Video and static cameras have been installed at all the counting centres. Assistant Returning Officers have been deployed in every assembly constituency for interruption-free counting. As per instructions of the Election Commission, a maximum of 14 counting tables will be set up at each counting centre in Punjab. Punjab recorded voter turnout of 71.95 per cent this time. March 10 has been declared a dry day by the government till the counting of votes is completed. Mobile phones, tablet devices and laptops or any other such electronic device which can record sound and video are not allowed inside the counting centres. Responding after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's statements on Tuesday that EVMs are being comprised, the poll body said, "Some rumors related to EVMs were spread which is wrong. Action has been taken. Commission has directed CEO UP to take action against such rumour mongers." ECI has taken action against any type of breach of protocol and suspended ADM Varanasi. Assembly election in 5 states were held in 7 phases between February 10 and March 7.

ALSO READ | 'EVMs meant for training purpose were transported': UP electoral officer clarifies on Akhilesh's allegations

ALSO READ | Days ahead of UP election results, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says EVMs being tampered in Varanasi