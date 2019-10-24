Vikhroli Constituency Result LIVE: Sunil Raut of Shiv Sena leads, Dhananjay Sadashiv Pisal of NCP trails

Vikhroli Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. It belongs to Mumbai North East parliamentary constituency.Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Vikhroli Assembly Constituency seat.
|Maharashtra-Vikhroli
|Result Status
|O.S.N.
|Candidate
|Party
|EVM Votes
|Postal Votes
|Total Votes
|% of Votes
|1
|Dhananjay (Dada) Pisal
|Nationalist Congress Party
|2859
|0
|2859
|18.24
|2
|Raut Sunil Rajaram
|Shiv Sena
|8417
|0
|8417
|53.7
|3
|Vinod Ramchandra Shinde
|Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
|2686
|0
|2686
|17.14
|4
|Shailesh Vivekanand Sonawane
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|96
|0
|96
|0.61
|5
|Milind Kadam
|Sambhaji Brigade Party
|26
|0
|26
|0.17
|6
|Raju Shirame
|Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party
|10
|0
|10
|0.06
|7
|Lumbini Siddharth Bhosale
|Prabuddha Bharat Prajasattak Party
|41
|0
|41
|0.26
|8
|Siddharth Mokle
|Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi
|920
|0
|920
|5.87
|9
|Shashank Tulshiram Yadav
|Independent
|106
|0
|106
|0.68
|10
|NOTA
|None of the Above
|512
|0
|512
|3.27
|Total
|15673
|0
|15673
Vidhan Sabha Election 2014
In 2014, Sunil Rajaram Raut had won Vikhroli Assembly seat by defeating Mangesh Eknath Sangale of MNS by a margin of 25339 votes. In 2009, Mangesh Sangle defeated Pallavi Sanjay Patil of the Congress by the margin of 20412 votes and won Vikhroli Assembly seat.
In 2014, Vikhroli Assembly had 51 per cent voter turnout.
Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results were declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.
