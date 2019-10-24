Vikhroli Constituency Result LIVE: Sunil Raut of Shiv Sena leads, Dhananjay Sadashiv Pisal of NCP trails

Vikhroli Constituency Result: Sunil Rajaram Raut of Shiv Sena leads

Vikhroli Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies. It belongs to Mumbai North East parliamentary constituency.

Maharashtra-Vikhroli Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 Dhananjay (Dada) Pisal Nationalist Congress Party 2859 0 2859 18.24 2 Raut Sunil Rajaram Shiv Sena 8417 0 8417 53.7 3 Vinod Ramchandra Shinde Maharashtra Navnirman Sena 2686 0 2686 17.14 4 Shailesh Vivekanand Sonawane Bahujan Samaj Party 96 0 96 0.61 5 Milind Kadam Sambhaji Brigade Party 26 0 26 0.17 6 Raju Shirame Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Party 10 0 10 0.06 7 Lumbini Siddharth Bhosale Prabuddha Bharat Prajasattak Party 41 0 41 0.26 8 Siddharth Mokle Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi 920 0 920 5.87 9 Shashank Tulshiram Yadav Independent 106 0 106 0.68 10 NOTA None of the Above 512 0 512 3.27 Total 15673 0 15673

Vidhan Sabha Election 2014

Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Vikhroli Assembly Constituency seat.

In 2014, Sunil Rajaram Raut had won Vikhroli Assembly seat by defeating Mangesh Eknath Sangale of MNS by a margin of 25339 votes. In 2009, Mangesh Sangle defeated Pallavi Sanjay Patil of the Congress by the margin of 20412 votes and won Vikhroli Assembly seat.

In 2014, Vikhroli Assembly had 51 per cent voter turnout.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results were declared on 24 October. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

