Image Source : FILE UP: 1 killed in pre-Panchayat poll violence

Pre-Panchayat poll violence has begun in Uttar Pradesh, where the elections are scheduled to be held from April 15. Anil Yadav, 42, a candidate for the Panchayat elections, was beaten to death with sticks and rods on Monday night in the Usahar Sonhara village under Bardah police circle.

The body has been sent for post mortem and the outgoing village head has been booked along with eight others.

According to reports, Anil Yadav was working in a garment factory in Ahmedabad and had returned to his village, a week ago, to contest the Panchayat polls.

After playing Holi on Monday, there was a dispute between him and the village head and he went to meet him. He was attacked with sticks and rods.

Anil was taken to the primary health centre where the doctor declared him brought dead.

A senior police officer said that the body has been sent for post mortem and further investigations are on.

Additional forces have been deployed in the village in view of the prevailing tension.

ALSO READ | Cracks reappear in Yadav clan as Akhilesh, Shivpal hold separate Holi events in Saifai