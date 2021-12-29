Wednesday, December 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. BJP ready for virtual election rallies: Union minister Shekhawat

BJP ready for virtual election rallies: Union minister Shekhawat

Major political parties in UP have urged the poll body not to delay the 2022 assembly polls in the state, following concerns over the new variant.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2021 16:22 IST
assembly elections 2022, UP elections 2022, punjab elections 2022, uttarakhand, Goa, manipur, electi
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

BJP ready for virtual election rallies: Shekhawat

Highlights

  • Political parties in UP have also urged EC not to delay the 2022 assembly polls in the state
  • Assembly elections in five states - UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab are due early next year

Amid concerns over the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, senior BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has said that BJP is ready for virtual election rallies.  

Shekhawat said "Election commission will make a decision on that, we'll follow the guidelines." "BJP is ready for virtual election rallies, we'd held virtual election rallies during West Bengal elections," he added. Shekhawat is also the BJP's Punjab in-charge.

Meanwhile, major political parties in Uttar Pradesh have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to delay the 2022 assembly polls in the state, following concerns over the new variant. 

Also Read | Despite Omicron threat, parties urge Election Commission to hold UP elections on schedule

Also Read | BJP will win more assembly seats in western UP than last time: Anurag Thakur

 

 

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News