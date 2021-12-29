BJP ready for virtual election rallies: Union minister Shekhawat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP ready for virtual election rallies: Shekhawat

Highlights Political parties in UP have also urged EC not to delay the 2022 assembly polls in the state

Assembly elections in five states - UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab are due early next year

Amid concerns over the new Omicron Covid-19 variant, senior BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat has said that BJP is ready for virtual election rallies.

Shekhawat said "Election commission will make a decision on that, we'll follow the guidelines." "BJP is ready for virtual election rallies, we'd held virtual election rallies during West Bengal elections," he added. Shekhawat is also the BJP's Punjab in-charge.

Meanwhile, major political parties in Uttar Pradesh have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to delay the 2022 assembly polls in the state, following concerns over the new variant.

Also Read | Despite Omicron threat, parties urge Election Commission to hold UP elections on schedule

Also Read | BJP will win more assembly seats in western UP than last time: Anurag Thakur