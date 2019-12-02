Monday, December 02, 2019
     
Tamil Nadu local body election dates announced. Details here

Chennai Updated on: December 02, 2019 14:57 IST
Image Source : PTI

Tamil Nadu rural civic elections on December 27, 30 

Elections to the rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu will be held in two phases - on December 27 and 30, said R. Palanisamy, State Election Commissioner, on Monday. He, however, said the poll dates for urban local bodies, corporations, municipalities and town panchayats will be announced later.  

According to Palanisamy, the poll notification will be issued on December 6 and scrutiny of nominations will be on December 16.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations will be on December 18.  

Counting of votes will be held on January 2, the State Election Commissioner added.

