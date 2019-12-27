Friday, December 27, 2019
     
PTI PTI
Chennai Published on: December 27, 2019 13:18 IST
First phase of local body polls commences in TN
Image Source : PTI

The first phase of elections to elect councillors, panchayat union presidents and ward members for the local bodies commenced in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The second phase will be held on December 30. The dates for the much-awaited polls were announced by the State Election Commission early this month. The polls are being held excluding the nine districts where the delimitation exercise is to be completed.

These newly formed nine districts are Kancheepuram, Chengalput, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

According to sources nearly 1.30 crore voters are set to exercise their franchise on Friday and about 1.28 crore in the second phase. Around three lakh election officials have been engaged in poll-related works.

The counting of votes will take place on January 2. 

