BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari's convoy allegedly blocked by TMC workers in Asadtala

BJP candidate from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari's convoy was allegedly blocked by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the Asadtala area of the constituency on Monday.

While his convoy was proceeding ahead, alleged TMC workers laid a blockade for Adhikari along with sloganeering against him.

"This was done by some people of a particular community. This will not make any difference. Here the Police is still thinking that Mamata Banerjee is politically alive & that Election Commission is sitting silently in Delhi," Suvendu said.

Once considered a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari is the man who had helped Mamata Banerjee in her anti-land acquisition movement against the Left Front government in Nandigram in 2009 that catapulted her to power in 2011.

Earlier on Sunday, Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu was allegedly attacked in Contai. Though Soumendu was unhurt but his driver was beaten up and his car was completely damaged. The BJP blamed the Trinamool for the attack.

Most members of the Adhikari family, which holds considerable political clout in the district, have either joined the BJP or expressed a desire to join the saffron party. Veteran TMC MP Sisir Adhikari - father of Suvendu, too recently joined the BJP.

The Adhikari family wields considerable influence in at least 40-45 assembly segments in West Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, parts of Birbhum -- mainly in the Junglemahal region and areas in minority-dominated Murshidabad district.

The Nandigram assembly constituency will go to the poll on April 1.

