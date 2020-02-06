Shaheen Bagh protestors will leave on their own after a BJP victory: Kapil Mishra

A file photo of BJP candidate Kapil Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra has expressed confidence that the protestors at Shaheen Bagh would vacate the site on their own volition once they realise that the BJP was storming to power in the National Capital in the wake of the February 8 vote.

“How can we vacate the Shaheen Bagh protest site when there are women and children? But these protestors will start leaving themselves when they will realise towards the end of voting that the people of Delhi have overwhelmingly supported the BJP,” Mishra, who used to a close associate of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal before switching sides to BJP, told India TV in an exclusive conversation last week.

Blaming the AAP leaders for backing the Shaheen Bagh protestors, Mishra accused the outgoing ruling party of indulging politics of vote-bank.

“It was Manish Sisodia who had accused the Delhi Police personnel of torching the bus at Jamia. They would never have thought there their strategy could backfire so spectacularly,” he said, adding that the BJP’s central leadership had a strategy in place for every single constituency.

“The BJP is going to win with a thumping majority on Feb 11,” he added.

Stating that he wasn’t the only one who had lost faith in the leadership of Aam Aadmi Party, Mishra noted, “Be it Kumar Vishwas, Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav or Anjali Damania, all of them got disenchanted with the AAP leadership. I wasn’t the only one.”

“Why is Anna Hazare angry with the party?” he questioned in the same breath

He further expressed confidence that the BJP would win from the seat of Karawal Nagar, on which he had contested the last time he had stood on an AAP ticket. “The BJP central leadership has a plan in place for every single constituency of Delhi,” said Mishra.

Asked if he could be projected as the party’s CM face, Mishra replied that it was a “speculative question” at the stage.

Taking a jibe at the 10-point guarantee card issued by Arvind Kejriwal, Mishra criticised the outgoing Delhi chief minister for lying in the name of his kids just for some political gains.

“How can anyone trust Arvind Kejriwal?” he questioned

“One can’t even state for sure if Kejriwal is with the armed forces of the country. How can anyone trust such a person?” asked Mishra.

He also rejected criticism that the BJP was trying to polarise the electorate in the name of religion, saying that the BJP was always chasing the right issues, be it the quality of drinking water or the inflated construction bills when it comes to developing new classrooms in schools.

(Reporting by India TV Correspondent Harshvardhan Pandey)