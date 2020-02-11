Delhi Assembly Results 2020: Rohtas Nagar Constituency Result Live

Image Source : INDIA TV Rohtas Nagar constituency result live

Delhi Assembly Results 2020: Rohtas Nagar Constituency Result LiveCounting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will began at 8 am on Tuesday. The results of Rohtas Nagar constituency will be declared on February 11. The Constituency is currently held by Sarita Singh of AAP. In the 2015 assembly elections, she beat Jitender Mahajan of BJP. Sarita Singh got 45.96 percent of the votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Rohtas Nagar constituency are Sarita Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Jitender Mahajan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Vipin Sharma of the Indian National Congress.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Rohtas Nagar had seen 70.69 per cent voting. Of the constituency’s 191586 registered voters, 135439 exercised their right to franchise. Among those who voted, 72863 were male, 61181 female, and 5 from the third gender. At the time of that election, there were a total of 13,313,295 registered voters across Delhi’s 70 seats — 7,391,943 male, 5,920,490 female and 862 belonging to the third gender.