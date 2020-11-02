This is good governance of Jangalraj 2.0: Pushpam Priya slams JDU-BJP govt after party candidate attacked

Image Source : PUSHPAM PRIYA TWITTER Dr. Rameshwar Kumar was attacked by Chemical Ink in which his cornea was damaged.

Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary hit out at the JDU-BJP government in Bihar after one of her party candidate from Siwan, Dr. Rameshwar Kumar, was attacked by chemical ink, leading to cornea damage. Taking to Twitter, Pushpam Priya, who is contesting election from Bankipore seat in Patna district, said, "Our candidate from Siwan, Dr. Rameshwar Kumar Ji, was attacked by Chemical Ink... his cornea was damaged. This is the good governance of Jangalraj 2.0."

"Candidates remain vigilant, these are scared people and you can fall at some stage to prevent you from winning. Don't panic, compete, win," shed added.

सिवान से हमारे प्रत्याशी डॉ रामेश्वर कुमार जी पर आज शाम केमिकल इंक से हमला हुआ, उनकी कॉर्निया क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। जंगलराज 2.0 का यही सुशासन है। प्रत्याशी सतर्क रहें, ये डरे हुए लोग हैं और आपको जीत से रोकने के लिए किसी स्तर पर गिर सकते हैं। घबराएँ नहीं, डट कर मुक़ाबला करें, जीतें। pic.twitter.com/Ipd5wXZr9l — Pushpam Priya Choudhary (@pushpampc13) November 1, 2020

Plurals Party candidate A Rameshwar Singh became the victim of an attack on Sunday evening. Unknown assailants allegedly threw chemical ink on his face that damaged the cornea of his right eye.

Singh said while returning from election campaign on Sunday evening, unknown assailants threw chemical ink on his face at Sadar Hospital Road. He was rushed to the Siwan Sadar Hospital. After attending to him, doctors said the corona of Singh's right eye had been damaged.

Following the attack, Plural party chief Pushpam Priya Chaudhary condemned the incident by taking to Twitter.

"I have requested our candidates to be on alert from destructive elements. The ruling NDA leaders have become desparate these days since things are going beyond their control... Hence, they are started physical attacks on candidates of other parties," she alleged.

Earlier, on Saturday evening, an RLSP candidate from Damdaha in Purnea district had a narrow escape after two unidentified youth fired at him.

(With inputs from IANS)

