Bihar election 2020: 'Trouble engine', Lalu Prasad Yadav fires salvo at PM Modi's 'double engine' remark

Lalu Prasad Yadav slams PM Narendra Modi's 'double engine' remark

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'double engine' remark for the BJP-JD(U) coalition in Bihar. Lalu in a tweet termed the alliance as a 'trouble engine'.

"It is a trouble engine, not a double engine. Where was the double engine while bringing back the trapped workers in the lockdown?" the jailed politician shared on Twitter on Sunday.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Chapra on Sunday, PM Modi slammed Lalu's son and opposition's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as 'double yuvraj' (two crown princes) who stood for 'jungle raj'. He said that they were pitted against the NDA's 'double engine' growth.

यह ड़बल इंजन नहीं ट्रबल इंजन है।



लॉकडाउन में फँसे मज़दूरों को वापस लाने के वक़्त ड़बल इंजन कहाँ था? — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 1, 2020

He also made a reference to the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in Uttar Pradesh for 2017 Assembly elections, saying 'beware, that yuvraj is now in Bihar, lending his support to 'jungle raaj ke yuva yuvraaj'. On the one hand, there is development brought in by the double engine government of the NDA which has pulled Bihar out of the darkness of the lantern age".

Earlier, Tejashwi at a joint rally with Rahul Gandhi had said that his father will get bail on November 9 when he turns 31 and November 10 will be Nitish Kumar's farewell.

The results of the Assembly elections will be declared on November 10.

Lalu is behind the bars in connection with his role in the multi-crore fodder scam. The Jharkhand High Court had on October 9 granted bail to Lalu in a scam case related to fraudulent withdrawals from the Chaibasa treasury. Lalu is still in jail as he is serving sentence in connection with another case.

This is the first Assembly election in Bihar when Lalu is missing from action.

