Punjab MLA Balwinder Laddi, who joined BJP last week, rejoins Congress

Laddi on Monday said he returned to the Congress fold here on Sunday night in the presence of AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

PTI Edited by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2022 12:11 IST
Punjab MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi rejoins Congress after
Image Source : @INC_TELEVISION

Punjab MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi rejoins Congress after joining BJP a few days back.

Highlights

  • Punjab MLA Balwinder Laddi parted ways with BJP and rejoined Congress
  • Balwinder Laddi is MLA from Sri Hargobindpur Sahib
  • Laddi rejoined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi

Just six days after joining the BJP, Punjab MLA Balwinder Singh Laddi has parted ways with the saffron party and rejoined the Congress.

Laddi on Monday said he returned to the Congress fold on Sunday night in the presence of AICC in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Chaudhary and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Laddi, the legislator from Sri Hargobindpur, along with Qadian MLA Fatehjang Singh Bajwa, had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 28 in New Delhi.

The two lawmakers had joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is the Punjab in-charge of the party.

