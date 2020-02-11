Image Source : INDIA TV Patel Nagar Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Patel Nagar Constituency Results | LIVE

In Patel Nagar constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Raj Kumar Anand is fighting against Bharatiya Janata Party's Pravesh Ratn and Congress' Krishna Tirath. In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP's Hazari Lal had defeated BJP's Krishna Tirath by a huge margin. Lal had bagged 59 per cent of votes while his BJP rival could only rally 29 per cent votes.

Patel Nagar legislative assembly constituency: Number Crunch

Patel Nagar is Delhi Legislative Assembly Constituency number 24. As per the latest available data, Ptel Nagar constituency has 1,71,213 voters of which 56 per cent are men while 44 per cent are women.

Patel Nagar assembly constituency falls under New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Voting for Patel Nagar seat took place on February 8.

Voter turnout in Patel Nagar was 60.84 per cent