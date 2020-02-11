Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Mundka Constituency Result Live

Image Source : INDIA TV Mundka Constituency

Mundka Constituency Result: In Delhi Assembly Election 2020, BJP's Azad Singh contested against Dharampal Lakra of the AAP and Congress' Naresh Kumar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested the election on all the 70 assembly seats, BJP on 67 and Congress fielded candidates in 66 seats.

Polling in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was held on February 8 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

A total of 672 candidates were in the fray across 70 constituencies. There are approximately 14.7 million registered voters including 8.1 mn male, 6.6 mn female and 869 third gender voters.

There are about 1,63,761 eligible voters in this Mundka constituency.

Mundka Constituency Results in 2015 and 2013

In 2015, Sukhvir Singh of the AAP secured 94,206 votes and defeated Azad Singh of the BJP who got 53,380 votes.

In 2013, Rambir Shokeen of the Congress received 52,564 votes who defeated Azad Singh of the BJP who secured 45,430 votes.