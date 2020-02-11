Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Mangol Puri Constituency Result Live

Image Source : INDIA TV Mangol Puri Constituency

Mangol Puri Constituency Result: In Delhi Assembly Election 2020, BJP's Karam Singh Karma contested against AAP's Rakhi Birlan and Congress' Rajesh Lilothia. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contested the election on all the 70 assembly seats, BJP on 67 and Congress fielded candidates in 66 seats.

Polling in the Delhi assembly elections 2020 was held on February 8 and the counting of votes is taking place today.

A total of 672 candidates were in the fray across 70 constituencies. There are approximately 14.7 million registered voters including 8.1 mn male, 6.6 mn female and 869 third gender voters.

There are about 1,28,441 eligible voters in this Mangol Puri constituency.

Mangol Puri Constituency Results in 2015 and 2013

In 2015, Rakhi Birla of the AAP who secured 60,534 votes defeated Raj Kumar Chauhan of the Congress who got 37,835 votes.

In 2013, Rakhi Birla of the AAP secured 44,383 votes and defeated Raj Kumar Chauhan of the Congress who got 33,798 votes.