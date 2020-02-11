Malviya Nagar Constituency Result LIVE

Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi Election 2020 Malviya Nagar results LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Malviya Nagar Constituency Results | LIVE

In Malviya Nagar constituency, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Somnath Bharti is fighting against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Shailender Singh and Congress' Neetu Verma Soin. Somnath Bharti is the sitting MLA of Malviya Nagar. In 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, Somnath Bharti defeated BJP candidate with a comfortable margin. Somnath Bharti bagged 56 per cent of votes while his nearest rival could only get 38 per cent votes.

Malviya Nagar legislative assembly constituency: Number Crunch

Malviya Nagar is legislative assembly constituency number 45. As per the latest data, there are 1,39,987 voters in Malviya Nagar constituency. Out of these, 55 per cent are men while 45 per cent are women. Malviya Nagar assembly constituency falls under New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Voting for Malviya Nagar for Delhi Elections 2020 took place on February 8.

Voter turnout in Malviya Nagar was 58.71 per cent.