Krushna Abhishek celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Tina, Yashvardhan and Sunita Ahuja; Govinda missing from pics

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were the newsmakers of August due to their reported marital differences. While the couple's feud has made headlines, their family recently came together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, sans Govinda.

Govinda missing from family's rakhi celebrations

Govinda's daughter Tina and nephew Krushna Abhishek shared a series of photos and videos from the celebrations. The post featured Govinda's children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja, along with Sunita Ahuja and other family members. Govinda, however, was not seen in the pictures.

In one of the videos, Tina can be seen tying a rakhi to Krushna while singing the "Bhaiya Mere Rakhi Ke Bandhan Ko" track. The moment turns into a fun one as everyone laughs. Krushna then jokes, "Next Bangkok tickets."

Another clip shows Arti Singh tying a rakhi to Yashvardhan. He touches her feet and receives her blessings before the two hug. Tina is also seen tying a rakhi to Yashvardhan. Later, the family posed together for pictures, including Sunita. Krushna captioned the post, "Hamari Wali Rakhi Celebrations! #latergram #rakhi." While Sunita, Tina, Yashvardhan and the other family members were present, Govinda's absence from the photos was noticeable. Here are the pictures:

What is the Govinda-Sunita Ahuja controversy?

Govinda and Sunita's reported differences have been in the spotlight recently. Sunita has made allegations of infidelity against Govinda, while the actor has denied them.

The controversy gained attention after Govinda was spotted with his Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar at the airport. Sunita later spoke to paparazzi and referred to Komal as Govinda's 'sugar daddy'. Govinda, later, reacted to the remarks and made statements asking Sunita to 'stay in her limits' and that she might need him in the future.

Sunita was subsequently spotted at a family court in Mumbai with her son, which led to speculation about a possible divorce. However, she later clarified that she had visited the court to withdraw an old divorce petition.

The current state of their marriage isn't known yet.

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