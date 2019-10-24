Kalyan Rural Assembly Constituency Result: Bhoir Subhash Ganu of Shiv Sena Vs Ramesh Ratan Patil of MNS

Kalyan Rural Assembly Constituency Result: Bhoir Subhash Ganu of Shiv Sena leads

Kalyan Rural Assembly constituency is Maharashtra’s one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (Assembly) constituencies A part of Kalyan parliamentary constituency, the assembly constituency of Kalyan Rural is a part of Thane district, Maharashtra.

Vidhan Sabha Election 2014:

Counting of votes begins for Maharashtra's Kalyan Rural Vidhan Sabha Constituency seat.

In 2014, Bhoir Subhash Ganu had won Kalyan Rural Assembly seat by defeating Ramesh Ratan Patil of MNS by 44,212 votes.

Voter turnout in Kalyan Rural constituency in 2014 was 47.96% with total 167425 votes cast.

Bhoir Subhash Ganu secured 84110 votes which accounted for 50.22% of the total votes. MNS candidate Ramesh Ratan Patil came distant second with 39898 (23.82%) votes followed by NCP candidate Vandarsheth Pundlik Patil.

Polling for the 288-member Assembly was held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results were scheduled on 24 October. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.