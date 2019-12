Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: Full list of winners

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: Full list of winners: The results of the Jharkhand Assembly polls are being announced today by the Election Commission of India. The Congress-JMM-RJD alliance has taken a clear lead over the BJP as the early trends trickle in. Earlier trend showed the incumbent CM Raghubar Das trailing from Jamshedpur East, while JMM’s Hemant Soren leading from Barhait and Dumka against BJP’s Lois Marandi.

Some of the important candidates in the fray were the current Chief Minister Raghubar Das from BJP, Hemant Soren from JMM, Babulal Marandi from JVM, Gourav Vallabh from Congress, and Nalin Soren from JMM. Other important candidates are Rameshwar Oraon from Congress, Sudesh Mahto from AJSU, Lakshman Gilua, SP Singh, Sukhdeo Bhagat from BJP.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019: Full list of winners