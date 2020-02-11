Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
Delhi Election Result 2020
Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Gokalpur Constituency Result LIVE



New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2020 5:57 IST
Gokalpur constituency result live
Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will began at 8 am on Tuesday. The constituency is currently held by Fateh Singh of AAP. In the 2015 Assembly Elections, he beat Ranjeet Singh of BJP. Fateh Singh got 48.71 percent of the votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Gokalpur constituency are Ch Surendra Kumar of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Ranjit Kashyap of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and S P Singh of the Congress.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Gokalpur had seen 74.23 per cent voting. Of the constituency’s 197112 registered voters, 146310 exercised their right to franchise. Among those who voted, 80887 were male, 63854 female, and 3 from the third gender. 

