Giriraj Singh as Bihar CM in future? Here's what the BJP firebrand leader said

BJP leader Giriraj Singh said that he has no wish to become the Chief Minister of Bihar.

Firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Wednesday ruled out his name for the Chief Minister's job in Bihar where the saffron party powered Nitish Kumar-led NDA to victory. Speaking to India TV a day after result was declared, Giriraj said that he has no wish to become the Chief Minister.

"I come from a very simple family, and the Prime Minister has taken decisions that the country never expected. He removed Article 370, 35A, brought triple talaq law and now the Ram Mandir construction is underway," he told India TV's Ajay Kumar during an exclusive chat.

"The time has come to bring a law to check population. After that I will take retirement from politics. I will dissociate myself from electoral politics, but will remain in the organisation," he said.

In the just held Assembly elections, the BJP has won 74 seats and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has secured 43 seats. There were talks doing the rounds that the BJP should stake claim over the CM's chair since it has more MLAs than the JDU. But the BJP's national leadership has made it clear that it will keep its promise of making Nitish as the CM irrespective of the numbers.

Other NDA partners Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) won four seats each. Of 110 seats that the grand alliance won, RJD secured 75 seats while Congress got 19 seats and the Left parties secured 16 seats.

