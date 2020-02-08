Ex-minister Lovely says Delhi is voting on development

Image Source : PTI Congress candidate from Delhi's Gandhinagar Assembly seat, Arvinder Singh Lovely voted in the East Azad Nagar polling booth on Saturday. The former Congress Minister said: "Delhi is voting on development which has come to a standstill as no work has been done.

Congress candidate from Delhi's Gandhinagar Assembly seat, Arvinder Singh Lovely voted in the East Azad Nagar polling booth on Saturday. The former Congress Minister said: "Delhi is voting on development which has come to a standstill as no work has been done."When asked if he was feeling nervous, Lovely said: "I am not nervous. Go and ask voters, but it's cold today."

Gandhinagar is a seat where the people are facing problems of sealing and the Congress is eyeing a comeback in this constituency on the popularity of the former Minister, who briefly joined the BJP. The Congress which ruled Delhi for 15 years is struggling for survival and is pitted against the incumbent AAP, and the BJP which is in power at the Centre.

