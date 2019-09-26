Image Source : FILE Election Commission announces by-polls for UP and Bihar seats on October 16

Election Commission of India announces by-polls for two Rajya Sabha seats, one each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on Thursday. The by-polls will be conducted on October 16.

The seats have been vacated after the deaths of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior Supreme Court Advocate and former Union Minister, Ram Jethmalani.

Counting of votes will take place on October 16. The poll panel in a notification said: "There are two casual vacancies each from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar following the deaths of Jaitley on August 24 and Jethmalani on September 9."

The poll panel said that the notification for the by-polls of the two seats will be issued on September 27, while the last date for filing nominations is October 4. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 5.

The Commission said the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 9. Jaitley passed away last month. His term was valid until April 2, 2024. The term of Jethmalani, who was elected from Bihar as an RJD representative, was valid till July 7, 2022. Bihar has 243 MLAs while Uttar Pradesh has 404.

