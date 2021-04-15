EC bans Dilip Ghosh from campaigning for 24 hours over Sitalkuchi remarks

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh.

The Election Commission on Thursday banned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh from campaigning for 24 hours starting 7 pm over his Sitalkuchi remarks.

The Election Commission had on Tuesday issued a notice Dilip Ghosh for his alleged remarks that there would be "Sitalkuchi in several places", a reference to the killing of four people in firing by CISF during poll violence in Cooch Behar district, saying his statements were provocative and could lead to a breakdown of law and order.

BENGAL ELECTIONS 2021: FULL COVERAGE

The notice cited Ghosh's alleged remarks in which the BJP leader said, "Where did so many naughty boys come from? Those naughty boys were shot at yesterday in Shitalkuchi. These naughty boys will not be there in Bengal. This is just the beginning. Those who thought that the central forces' rifles were meant to be just for a show have well understood now the power of cartridges. There will be Shitalkuchi in several places. So be careful".

ALSO READ: CISF fired in self-defence, says EC, bans politicians entry in Cooch Behar for next 3 days

Earlier this week, the EC had also imposed a ban on BJP leader Rahul Sinha over his remarks on Sitalkuchi violence.

Four men were killed at a booth in the Sitalkuchi assembly constituency in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase polling on April 10 when CISF personnel opened fire after coming under attack from locals who "attempted to snatch their rifles".