Delhi Results: Trends at 9.15 AM indicate exit polls got it right

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: According to trends recorded till 9.15 AM from all 70 constituencies (Vidhan Sabha) in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looks set to retain power, much on the lines of the exit polls that predicted the same. Trends till 9.15 AM showed AAP leading on 50 seats while BJP seemed to manage only 20 seats and Congress drew a zero.

The counting centres are located across 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi. The election, largely seen as a battle between the AAP and the BJP, was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women.

The turnout in the 2015 Assembly polls stood at 67.47 per cent. The AAP had routed rival parties in the last Assembly polls, bagging 67 seats while the BJP was reduced to mere three seats and the Congress had drawn a blank.