Delhi government formation: Current Delhi ministers to take oath for new term

Image Source : PTI (FINAL) AAP has won a landslide victory in Delhi Legislative Assembly elections

After its landslide victory in Delhi Election 2020, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is in the process to form a new government. All ministers in the current government are likely to be inducted for another term and they will take the oath again. Portfolio allocation will be carried out later.

Sources: All Delhi ministers to again take oath as ministers in the new term.Portfolio allocation to be done later pic.twitter.com/nyQ6nizDdL — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party is set to form government in Delhi for a third consecutive term with the party getting a fresh mandate to run the city-state in the February 8 elections. Though AAP could bag less than what it did in 2015 (67 seats) but it remains in a strong position to form a government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could improve its tally but it was not much to shake AAP strongholds. BJP secured 8 seats, 5 more than its tally in 2015 Delhi elections.

The Congress has been decimated in the Delhi polls. With Kejriwal set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third straight term, leaders of non-BJP parties cutting across party lines said the poll outcome showed that elections can be fought and won on the development plank.

Delhi Polls 2020 Results: These candidates won by wafer-thin vote margins

