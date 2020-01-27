Monday, January 27, 2020
     
Delhi assembly elections: EC bans broadcasting and publishing of exit polls two days prior to voting period

The Election Commission on Monday issued an order banning the publishing or broadcasting of exit polls and surveys 48 hours prior to the end of the voting period

New Delhi Published on: January 27, 2020 16:57 IST
A file photo of the ECI building in New Delhi (representative image)

The Election Commission on Monday issued an order banning the publishing or broadcasting of exit polls and surveys 48 hours prior to the end of the voting period. The EC order states that no survey findings related to the Delhi elections could be disseminated till 6:30 PM on the voting day.

"In exercise of the powers under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the R.P. Act, 1951, the Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 8.00 A.M and 6:30 PM on 8th February 2020 (Saturday), as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicising by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the above mentioned General Election to the State Legislative Assembly of  NCT of Delhi, shall be prohibited," the EC said in its order, signed by secretary NT Bhutia.

"It is further clarified that under Section 126(1)(b) of the R.P. Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll in the respective polling areas in each phase of the aforesaid General election," the poll body said.

