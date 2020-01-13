Delhi Assembly Elections: Amit Shah holds 7-hour long core group meet to discuss candidates

Ahead of 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held core committee meeting on Sunday to discuss the party candidates for the upcoming Delhi polls. The seven-hour long meeting was held at the residence of party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The BJP leaders had begun the meeting at 8 pm, which was concluded at 3 am.

Top BJP leaders like working president JP Nadda, Delhi in-charge Prakash Javadekar along with party leaders Shyam Jaju, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Vijender Gupta, and Anil Jain were among those who attended the meeting.

During the overnight meeting, party leaders discussed the candidates for 45 out of the 70 assembly seats. Candidates for the remaining seats will be discussed on Monday.

According to the sources, BJP is planning nominate the candidates based on the central survey and public feedback and the party is focusing on bringing in new faces

Once the leaders discuss the candidates for all the seats, a candidate list will be sent to the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP for further discussion and approval. The date for the meeting of the CEC has not yet been decided.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Commission announced that the assembly election in the national capital will be held on February 8.

Counting of votes is scheduled on February 11.

(With inputs from ANI)

