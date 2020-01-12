Delhi BJP releases a video and some questions for Arvind Kejriwal. Watch

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2020, the main political contenders in the capital are now going head to head on social media. In one such attempt, BJP released a parody video of Anil Kapoor's famous interview from the blockbuster movie Nayak.

In the parody video, Arvind Kejriwal's face has been edited onto Amrish Puri, who was playing the role of Maharashtra Chief Minister in the movie and was asked stern questions in the interview by Anil Kapoor, playing a journalist himself.

To this, the Aam Admi party replied with a meme of their own. Posting a Gully Boy film image, AAP returned the favor to BJP.

BJP further posted a series of questions aimed at the Aam Admi Party questioning the quality of governance in Delhi over the last 5 years.

दिल्ली की MCD ने डेंगू की रोकथाम के लिए पूरी दिल्ली के काम किया। चुनाव से पहले केजरीवाल कह रहे थे की भाजपा MCD में आई तो डेंगू बढ़ जाएगा और जब काम हुआ तो उसका श्रेय लेने पहुँच गए - श्रीमती @M_Lekhi #AAPKeJhooth — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 12, 2020

आज हम AAP का एक और झूठ उजागर करेंगे की कैसे उन्होंने MCD के किए हुए कार्यों का श्रेय लेने की कोशिश की -श्रीमती @M_Lekhi #AAPKeJhooth — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 12, 2020

Earlier, AAP leader and number two in Arvind Kejriwal's ministry Manish Sisodia said that the education model of his government is building the path to prosperity for children and the nation while that of BJP is about ruining the future of children. Sisodia's comments come in the backdrop of huge row over the JNU violence and the political blame-game that erupted after.

Elections will be held in Delhi next month with the Election Commission already announcing the dates. The national capital will go to polls on February 8 while the counting will take place on February 11. The Model Code of Conduct has come into place in Delhi.

