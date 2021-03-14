Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Kerala Polls 2021: Congress releases list of 86 candidates

The Congress party on Sunday released a list of 86 candidates for the upcoming election in Kerala, fielding former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy from Puthuppally and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala from Haripad.

Vatakara MP K Muraleedharan has been fielded from Thiruvananthapuram's Nemon constituency, the lone seat won by the BJP in the 2016 assembly polls.

Kerala PCC Chief Mullappally Ramachandran, who met the media at Delhi after deliberations with the screening committee and the Congress high command, announced the list of 86 candidates out of the 92 seats which the party would be contesting.

Cine actor Dharmajan will be contesting from Balussery constituency in Kozhikode district. Former tourism minister A P Anil Kumar will fight from Wandoor and youth Congress leader Shafi Parambil, from Palakkad.

Youth leaders V T Balram (Thrithala), A M Rohith (Ponnani), Dr Sarin P (Ottapalam), KSU state chief K M Abhijith (Kozhikode North) constituency and former minister K Jayalakshmi are among the other candidates.

Earlier in the day, the BJP announced the names of 122 candidates for the Kerala Assembly polls The assembly election in Kerala is scheduled to be held in a single phase on April 6.

Assembly Elections are to be held for 294 seats in West Bengal, 234 seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 seats in Kerala, 126 seats in Assam and 30 seats in Puducherry. The election in Puducherry will be held to elect 30 MLAs.

