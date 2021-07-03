Chunav Manch: No alliance can defeat BJP in next year polls, just like 2017 and 2019, says Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Crediting the people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the win in Panchayat elections is the result of the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and instilled confidence that in the upcoming elections also his party will register the victory.

Here is what he said:

It is only because of Prime Minister’s farsightedness that we have almost won the battle against coronavirus

Farmers’ protest is politically motivated.

When it came to oxygen demand in Delhi, everyone knows the truth. In place of actual demand which was 300 MT, the Delhi government sought 1,100 MT.

Our friends in Opposition are still in home quarantine, unable to digest the truth that people’s support is with BJP

Every political party has the right to choose its allies.

There isn't an iota of doubt that BJP will win the Uttar Pradesh election. No alliance can defeat BJP in next year polls, just like 2017 and 2019

UP was full prepared for second wave coronavirus. We already had teams in place to work. I started taking virtual meetings: Yogi on his time when he contracted the disease

Playing politics on the scene of dead bodies floating in the rivers was a bad message to send. During these times it would only cause panic.

(Rahul Gandhi) Saying that deaths due to Covid are being under-reported was an irresponsible thing to do. One can't hide these details, it creates only panic.

If political rallies caused Covid, then why were more cases reported from Delhi and Maharashtra? There was no elections there

