Chunav Manch: No communication with Centre in past five months, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

Despite Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar’s invitation for another round of talks on the controversial three farm laws, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said that there has been no communication with the Centre in the last five months.

Speaking at India TV's day-long conclave Chunav Manch on Saturday afternoon, the farmer leader said that the farmers’ issues should be discussed in the upcoming Parliament session. However, he clarified there are no plans to gherao Parliament.

Referring to having another round of dialogues with the Centre, Tikait said, “We trust the government. However, we want that the person who is appointed to talk with us should have enough power to make decisions too.”

“We will have a meeting in September and then we will decide further decide the course of action in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections,” Tikait added.

Clarifying, farmers’ stance on ending the agitation, Tikait said, “We are moving anywhere. We have braved the Winters, Summers and so we ready with rainy seasons.”

Balyan said, “Earlier too the talks were unconditional and there should be an inclusive environment for discussions. Now that Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has again urged to begin the discussion, it should start.”

“This law does not have much to do with western Uttar Pradesh. Because we do not have mandis here. There is a jaggery market. Now the farmer is able to sell jaggery anywhere. After this law, there is only benefit to the farmer in western Uttar Pradesh,” Balyan added.

