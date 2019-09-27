Friday, September 27, 2019
     
Shurbir Singh appointed Chief Electoral Officer in Puducherry

Singh is presently Secretary to the territorial government. The Election Commission has sent a communication to Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, informing him that Shurbir Singh has been appointed as the next CEO.

Puducherry Published on: September 27, 2019 10:47 IST
Shurbir Singh appointed Chief Electoral Officer in Puducherry

The Election Commission has appointed Shurbir Singh, belonging to the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Goa and Union Territory) cadre as the new Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry.

Singh is presently Secretary to the territorial government. The Election Commission has sent a communication to Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, informing him that Shurbir Singh has been appointed as the next CEO.

The government had forwarded names of IAS officers to the EC on September 24, seeking approval and appointment of one of them to the post as the incumbent CEO V Candavelou was transferred to Andaman and Nicobar Islands in July this year.

Shurbir Singh was transferred from Delhi to Puducherry recently and was allotted the subjects of Finance, Planning and Research and Public Works.

 

