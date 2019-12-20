Image Source : PTI Polling for 151 urban bodies in Chhattisgarh tomorrow

Polling for 151 urban bodies -- 10 municipal corporation, 38 municipal councils and 103 nagar panchayats -- will be held on Saturday in Chhattisgarh. Voting for bypolls in three wards of two municipal corporations will also be held simultaneously. "Preparations have been made....polling parties have started reaching their destinations amid tight security," a state election official said.

Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm, he added. Over 10,000 candidates are in the fray, while the number of eligible voters is 40,05,353, including 20,00,303 women and 443 third gender persons.

A total of 5,427 polling stations have been set up for the elections and elaborate security arrangements have been made, the official said.

Notably, in six wards, corporators were elected unopposed as no other candidates were in the fray, he said. The polling will be held through ballot paper.

The state will be having the indirect election of mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of other civic bodies for the first time since its creation in 2000.

A large numbers of independent and rebel candidates are in the fray, which can upset the equations in many wards.

