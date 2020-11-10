Chakai Assembly Election Result 2020: JDU's Sanjay Prasad vs RJD's Savitri Devi vs LJP's Sanjay Kumar

Image Source : INDIA TV Chakai Assembly Election Result 2020

Chakai Assembly Election Result 2020: Chakai constituency went to polls on October 28 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020. The key contest here is between Janata Dal (United) Sanjay Prasad, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Savitri Devi and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Sanjay Kumar Mandal. Chakai recorded a total voter turn out of 56 per cent. In the 2015 assembly elections, RJD's Savitri Devi won the constituency with 47,064 votes after defeating independent candidate Sumit Kumar Singh, who secured 34,951 votes.

Chakai Constituency Result 2015

Though, JDU, RJD and Congress formed the government in 2015, JDU later parted ways with Mahagathbandhan over corruption charges on Tejashwi Yadav and came back to NDA fold and formed government with BJP.

BJP and JDU fought election together, but this time, Chirag Paswan parted ways with the BJP and fought election alone.

The first phase of voting for the 243-trong assembly took place on October 28 and the second phase on November 3.The votes will be counted on November 10.

