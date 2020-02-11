Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Burari Constituency Result LIVE

Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will began at 8 am on Tuesday. The constituency is currently held by Sanjeev Jha of AAP.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2020 6:00 IST
Counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will began at 8 am on Tuesday. The constituency is currently held by Sanjeev Jha of AAP. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, he beat Gopal Jha of BJP. Sanjeev Jha got 63.82 percent of the votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Burari constituency are Sanjeev Jha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shailendra Kumar of the Janata Dal (United) and Pramod Tyagi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party have not fielded their candidates in this constituency under their alliance arrangements with the JD(U) and the RJD, respectively.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Burari had seen 67.78 per cent voting. Of the constituency’s 288420 registered voters, 195481 exercised their right to franchise. Among those who voted, 109459 were male, 84816 female, and 1 from the third gender.

 

