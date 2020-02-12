AAP 2.0: Kejriwal stakes claim to form govt in Delhi

Image Source : BREAKING: Kejriwal stakes claim to form govt in Delhi

After securing a landslide victory in the Delhi assembly election, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal staked claim to form the government Wednesday evening. Kejriwal wrote to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal listing out his MLAs. As per the process, it will now be sent to the Home Ministry. Kejriwal is set to take oath as the chief minister of Delhi on Sunday, February 16. He will be sworn-in at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital. The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party secured 63 of Delhi’s 70 seats, leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with seven and decimating the Congress.

The oath-taking ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan assumes significance as the venue saw a massive anti-corruption agitation with Arvind Kejriwal and Anna Hazare in 2011. He has taken oath as the chief minister twice from the same venue.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers. Kejriwal had a 15-minute meeting with Baijal earlier in the day.