Bihar Election 2020: Nirmala Sitharaman to release BJP's manifesto on Thursday

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release BJP's manifesto for Bihar elections 2020.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch BJP's manifesto for upcoming polls in Patna on October 22 (Thursday). Union Minister and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present at the manifesto release. Bihar Election 2020 for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases — for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

With just a week left, the poll campaign for Bihar elections is intensifying day after day. On Tuesday, BJP president JP Nadda termed Bihars five-party 'Mahagathbandhan' an unholy and unnatural alliance that seeks to divide society and spread unrest.

Branding the Congress party as "anti-national", Nadda said its leaders were praising Pakistan when an election is under way in India. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance also includes the Congress and three left parties--CPI, CPI-M and CPI-ML. Though the influence of the CPI and CPI-M has waned, the CPI-ML still has some pockets of influence in the state.

Nadda, however, made no reference to the LJP, which walked out of the NDA in Bihar and is ploughing a lonely furrow. The party founded by Dalit leader Ram Vilas Paswan is still a part of the ruling coalition at the Centre but has no minister in the Modi government after the death of Paswan.

Nadda, who was born and brought up in Bihar, greeted the crowds in Bhojpuri, and reminded them of their rich culture and heritage exemplified by iconic leaders like Jayaprakash Narayan. He launched a blistering attack on the Congress at his rally in Arrah.

When the election is on in Bihar, talk about Pakistan. What has Bihar election got to do with Pakistan? But Congress leaders are praising Pakistan.

And who is leading them in this praise? Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said.

The BJP is contesting Bihar election 2020 in alliance with Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal United (JDU).

