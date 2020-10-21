Bihar election 2020: Bihar will lose if Nitish Kumar wins by mistake, says Chirag Paswan

Image Source : PTI Bihar election 2020: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar, says Bihar will lose if JDU leader wins by mistake

Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that if Janata Dal (United) leader and Chief Minister wins in the elections by mistake, 'it will be Bihar's loss'. Addressing the media in Patna while releasing the party manifesto, Chirag accused the outgoing CM of promoting casteism.

“If the current Chief Minister wins this election by mistake then our state will lose. Our state will again stand on the verge of getting ruined. I wonder how he promotes casteism. It is not appropriate to imagine the development of Bihar under the leadership of a person who promotes communalism,” Chirag said.

The LJP quit the NDA citing ideological differences with Nitish Kumar. The party is contesting on 143 seats with its candidates taking on JD(U) nominees in most constituencies. Chirag had earlier asserted that the LJP and the BJP will together form the next government in Bihar.

Chirag at today's press meet reiterated his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the LJP's ties with the BJP-led NDA at the Centre.

आगामी बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर लोक जनशक्ति पार्टी ने अपना बिहार-1st बिहारी-1st विजन डॉक्यूमेंट-2020 आज जारी कर दिया है। इस डॉक्यूमेंट में स्वास्थ्य, शिक्षा, महिला सशक्तिकरण, उद्योग, रोजगार, पलायन, कृषि, बाढ़-सूखा, शहरी और ग्रामीण विकास से लेकर कानून व्यवस्था, शासन प्रणाली से pic.twitter.com/TEDW0Is1BG — Lok Janshakti Party (@LJP4India) October 21, 2020

“Today, with the release of our party’s manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, I put forward our vision of ‘Bihar 1st Bihari 1st’ which will resolve various problems that the people of Bihar have been facing,” he said.

The LJP in its election document promised a web portal where job seekers and employers can connect directly. The party said that it will constitute a Youth Commission and build separate toilets for women in all block headquarters, and gram panchayat headquarters.

It said that all rivers will be connected by setting up canals to prevent floods. This will also help in checking drought.

In a bid to prevent students from leaving the state, the LJP has promised to set up a 'coaching city' similar to Rajasthan's Kota, Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, and Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. It added that seats will be reserved for students from economically weaker sections.

Besides, the ‘Bihar 1st Bihari 1st’ document also promised free rides for women in government buses. The party added that all employees working on the contract will be regularised and hiring will be done to fill all the vacant posts.

Bihar will go to poll in three-phase between October 28 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage