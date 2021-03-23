Assam: BJP manifesto promises 'corrected' NRC, Rs 3,000 allowance to 30 lakh families

Image Source : PTI (FILE) JP Nadda releases BJP's manifesto for Assam polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls in Assam polls today. Nadda released the election document in Guwahati.

Nadda said that five years ago, Assam had become passive and had lost the ability to solve its problems. "Under Sarbanand Sonwal and the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, it has changed. We have been able to push the inclusive development of Assam," he said.

"We have gained momentum of development. We are standing for a big leap. With these aspirations, we have put our words in 10 commitments to the people of Assam," the BJP chief said.

He said that the BJP government will build big reservoirs around Bramhaputra to conserve extra water under Bramhaputra vision to save the people from floods. He added that 30 lakh deserving families will be paid financial support of Rs 3,000 per month under Orunodoi Scheme.

"We will stop illegal encroachments from Namghars and help them with Rs 2.5 lakh each for proper reconstruction. Under Mission Shishu Unnayan, we are committed to provide quality education. For girl child after class VIII, we will provide cycles as well," Nadda said.

On the NRC, Nadda said that the BJP government will work on a corrected NRC for Assam's protection.

"We will protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilization stays safe. To protect Assam's political rights, delimitation process will be sped up," he said.

"To make Assam self-sufficient, we will start Assam Aahar Aatmanirbharta initiative will be started. For this, we will plan at the micro and macro level and take it ahead in several sectors," Nadda added.

Nadda said that the saffron party is committed to make Assam the fastest job creating state in the country. "We will provide 2 lakh jobs in public sector - 1 lakh till 31st March 2022 and the rest till later. We will also provide 8 lakh jobs in private sector."

"Entrepreneur schools will be developed, along with the right financial support and environment. We will empower all citizens with land rights to develop them. Landless Indian citizens will also be provided land rights," he said.

"These commitments are our direction to development. Connectivity, infrastructure, education, health, women empowerment, and more initiatives are a part of our aim for inclusive development," the saffron party president said.

The ruling BJP is campaigning aggressively to retain power in the state. The saffron party won for the first time here in 2016 by dethroning the Congress. It was also the party's first win in any northeastern state. The party has set a target of winning 100 plus seats in the 126-member House this election.

The BJP is contesting elections in an alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL). As per the seat-sharing pact, the BJP will field candidates from 92 seats while the AGP and UPPL will enter the fray from 26 and 8 seats. Senior BJP leaders including Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, his deputy Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP in-charge for state Jay Panda and central leaders have already began whirlwind campaign to highlight the government's achievements in the last five years.

The outcome of the Assam polls which will have an impact on the entire Northeast, will be a big test for the BJP which is expecting to continue making gains through the Modi government's "east policy".

As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, the Assembly election is scheduled to be held in the northeastern from March 27 to April 6 in three phases. The first phase on March 27 will cover 47 seats. The second phase on April 1 will cover 39 seats and the third phase on April 6 will cover 40 seats. Results will be declared on May 2. The tenure of the 126 members House will expire on May 31.

In the previous elections held in 2016, the BJP-led had secured 80 seats. The Congress won 26 seats. The party ruled the states since 2001 under the leadership of Tarun Gogoi. The AIUDF of Badruddin Ajmal had pocketed 13 seats.