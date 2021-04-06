BJP urges EC to take action against MK Stalin over false allegations

Image Source : PTI File image for representation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (April 5) urged the Election Commission (EC) to take action against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin for his "false allegations" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP delegation comprising Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, party Secretary Sunil Deodhar, GVL Narasimha Rao and others submitted a memorandum saying Stalin, in his public address at Jayankondam in Ariyalur, "levelled false allegations against the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister saying-PM Modi while coming to Dharapuram two days back came with bundles of money bags. He (Modi) gave those bundles in Dharapuram. Tomorrow Amit Shah will be coming. He will also come with bundles of money bags'."

BJP said that these falsehoods and personal allegations and attacks, without any shred of evidence and totally unsubstantiated, are in clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

"The aforementioned false, baseless and frivolous allegations against BJP's top leadership and the Prime Minister by Stalin are in clear violation of the election code. We request that the video of the address of Stalin be requisitioned from the election observers appointed by the Commission. It is also requested that the Commission may take immediate and exemplary action against Stalin," it said.

BJP also reiterated its request submitted already, for action against Stalin's son Udaynidhi Stalin for "spreading lies and casting false allegations against the Prime Minister for causing the death of former Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley".